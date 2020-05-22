State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,160 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

