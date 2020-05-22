State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 55,940 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 55,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Ship Finance International worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pareto Securities lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.23. Ship Finance International Limited has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

