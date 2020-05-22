State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 170 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

