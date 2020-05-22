State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Aaron’s from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

