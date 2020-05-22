State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

LZB opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.07.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

