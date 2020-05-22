State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Natera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

NTRA stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.33. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,066. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.