State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $838,000 Stock Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.