State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $811,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $4.71 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

