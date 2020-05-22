State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $800,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other Hillenbrand news, Director F Joseph Loughrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,820.00. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $535,650 in the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.