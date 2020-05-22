State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $794,000 Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Creative Planning increased its position in WD-40 by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

