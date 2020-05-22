State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,255,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,389,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 389,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.62 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $88,770.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,771 shares of company stock worth $1,389,984 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

