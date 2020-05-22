State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 286.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of National Research worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $52.60 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 114.97% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

