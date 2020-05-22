State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,346,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 109,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

