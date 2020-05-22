State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Luminex worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $21,701,000. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $4,807,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth $5,487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,692 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNX opened at $31.30 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -208.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

