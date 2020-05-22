State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,906,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. AXA purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,575,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 235,612 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.