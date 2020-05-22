State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

PAG stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

