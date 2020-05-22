State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Update

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. State Auto Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $20.67 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $835.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,187.20. Also, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,611 shares of company stock worth $1,005,373. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after buying an additional 72,870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in State Auto Financial by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. State Street Corp increased its position in State Auto Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial by 80.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares during the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

