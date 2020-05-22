Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

NYSE:STWD opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

