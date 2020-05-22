Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $376.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 376.30 ($4.95), with a volume of 909456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($5.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (down from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.25 ($7.97).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 584.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($84,711.52). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.90 ($15,128.78).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

