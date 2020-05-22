Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,567,232. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $193.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.22. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $221.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

