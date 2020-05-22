SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.14. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

