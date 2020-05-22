Spectris’ (SXS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SXS. HSBC downgraded Spectris to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,535.50 ($33.35).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,550 ($33.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,533.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,670.06. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Spectris will post 17118.0001666 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Heath bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

