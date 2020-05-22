Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,535.50 ($33.35).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,550 ($33.54) on Friday. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,533.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,670.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectris will post 17118.0001666 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath bought 1,089 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

