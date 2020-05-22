SP Plus (SP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) recently:

5/12/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/11/2020 – SP Plus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

5/9/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. "

5/2/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/25/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/3/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/26/2020 – SP Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SP stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

