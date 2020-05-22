Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Southwestern Energy worth $142,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.