Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,824 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

