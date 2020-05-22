Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.45. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 171,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 24.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

