Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,268.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,971.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Aegis lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.