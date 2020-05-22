SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of SL Green Realty worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $112,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $94,245,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,553,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 639,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 290,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,857 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

