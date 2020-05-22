SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $16,536,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NYSE:SJW opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

