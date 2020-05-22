Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.39

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and traded as high as $72.90. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 394,755 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 91 ($1.20) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

