Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.27

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €45.27 ($52.64) and last traded at €45.21 ($52.57), with a volume of 111244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.35 ($51.57).

SHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of €39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.34.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

