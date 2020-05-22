Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Decreases By 6.8%

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zymeworks stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $73,499,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,061,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

