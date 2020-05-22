Short Interest in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Declines By 14.9%

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WMT opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

