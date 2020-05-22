Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Rises By 10.2%

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBNK opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $225.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

