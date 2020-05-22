Short Interest in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Declines By 7.3%

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 857,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.76. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

