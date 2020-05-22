Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Grows By 13.6%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $46,741.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 159,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,791. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

