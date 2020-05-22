Short Interest in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rises By 6.5%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 417,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.24 on Friday. Sutter Rock Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $441,750.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 639,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,401 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

