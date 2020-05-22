Short Interest in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Decreases By 10.6%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

