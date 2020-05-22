Short Interest in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Grows By 8.5%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Also, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 614,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 261,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of STRL opened at $8.75 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $240.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

