Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Declines By 10.0%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 163,921 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $5,363,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

