Short Interest in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Rises By 19.5%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SKX stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,709,000 after buying an additional 356,211 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 28.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,514,000 after purchasing an additional 911,249 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 461,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

