Short Interest in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Rises By 19.5%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
SKX stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.
Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,709,000 after buying an additional 356,211 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 28.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,514,000 after purchasing an additional 911,249 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 461,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
