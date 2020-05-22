Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Decreases By 8.7%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.80% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

GBR opened at $0.89 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.63.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.