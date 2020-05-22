Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Decreases By 8.6%

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

