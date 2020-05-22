Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expands By 19.5%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $107.79 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
