Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expands By 19.5%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $107.79 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

