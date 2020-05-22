Short Interest in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Increases By 12.7%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 15,775 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,267,521.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $10,197,595. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,552.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

