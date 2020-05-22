Short Interest in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Decreases By 7.7%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

AUG opened at $1.29 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.