Short Interest in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Declines By 7.9%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 568,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Alio Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Alio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter.

ALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Alio Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of Alio Gold worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

