Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.50

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €95.50 ($111.05) and last traded at €94.80 ($110.23), with a volume of 35727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €90.40 ($105.12).

SAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €95.00 ($110.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -35.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

