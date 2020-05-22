SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.